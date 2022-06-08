Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 333,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.23% of iHeartMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 1,292,514 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $18,146,896.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,043,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,286,570.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.76.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.