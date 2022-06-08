Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Avangrid Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.