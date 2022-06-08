Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $5.36 Million in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in California Resources by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 940,955 shares of company stock valued at $45,320,579 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRC opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. California Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

California Resources Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.