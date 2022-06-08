D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $19.11 Million Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 219,626 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.75% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 86,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 96,561 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

