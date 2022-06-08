D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 269,603 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,603 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of IAA worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

