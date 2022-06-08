Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

