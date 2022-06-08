Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 94,853 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,853 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,186,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,743,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,852,000 after buying an additional 75,163 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,281,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,521,000 after acquiring an additional 35,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

SGEN opened at $144.36 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,335,312 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

