PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Atreca were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atreca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.