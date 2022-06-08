PDT Partners LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,612,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

