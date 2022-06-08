Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $527,075.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,292. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.