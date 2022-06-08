PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $288.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.35. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.23.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

