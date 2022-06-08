European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price Down 5.9%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 4,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 409,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

In other European Wax Center news, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $104,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,110,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,875,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock worth $110,187,500. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,495,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,176,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

