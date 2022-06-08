Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,498 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,498 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

