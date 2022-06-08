61,153 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 61,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

