Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 9,275 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 838.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 211,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $283.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.68. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.50 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.06.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

