18,877 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.23. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,883 shares of company stock worth $18,868,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

