Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1,501.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $639,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 141.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.68.

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $78.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.10.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

