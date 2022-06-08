Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Herc worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Herc by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Herc by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Herc by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

HRI stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.63.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

