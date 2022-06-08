TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 4.3%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 9,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,717,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

