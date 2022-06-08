Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Insider Nathaniel Robinson Sells 15,231 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $396,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

