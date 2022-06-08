Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Insider Nathaniel Robinson Sells 15,231 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $396,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CWK opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
