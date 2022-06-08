Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer Sells 998 Shares

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LAD opened at $308.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.20 and a 1-year high of $387.63.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.