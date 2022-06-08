First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,362. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

