Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.7% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.94 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.12.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

