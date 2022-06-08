Eaton Vance Management Has $3.29 Million Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of PriceSmart worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after buying an additional 51,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $754,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $231,634.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

