Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.12.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.77. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.94 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.