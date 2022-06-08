One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

