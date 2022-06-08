Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,595 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $246.44 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.