Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,700 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.90. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

