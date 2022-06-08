Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.12.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average is $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $125.94 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

