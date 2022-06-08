James Reed Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Apple makes up about 1.0% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $32,641,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $141,006,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 775,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,151 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 65,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.12.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.94 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

