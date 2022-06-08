Eaton Vance Management Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Newmont by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

