VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,356,312 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of VNET Group worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VNET Group by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,960 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after acquiring an additional 847,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 653,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,621,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 438,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,488,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 425,307 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.23 million, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. VNET Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

