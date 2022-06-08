Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.04 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 1,736.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,596 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 16,904 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $447,617.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,031 shares of company stock worth $5,765,590. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

