Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.62 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after buying an additional 766,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Shares of GE opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

