Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Black Hills by 14.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

