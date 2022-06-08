5,864 Shares in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.93. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

