Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $137.75 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,151 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $137,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.12.

AAPL opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.94 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

