Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Microsoft stock opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $246.44 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.