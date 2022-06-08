Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $201,631.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,456.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,679 shares of company stock worth $12,107,883 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

