Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,854 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

MSFT stock opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

