Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 80,100 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of MQ stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Marqeta Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.