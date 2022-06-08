J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

