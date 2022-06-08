Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.94 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.77.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.12.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

