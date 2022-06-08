Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $246.44 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

