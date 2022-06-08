SCS Capital Management LLC Has $47.13 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $246.44 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

