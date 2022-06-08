Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $290.92 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 865,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $290,917,000. Microsoft comprises 5.6% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $246.44 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.