Eaton Vance Management Buys 195 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 97,341 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,673,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Timken Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.