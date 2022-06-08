Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $68,000 Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,781,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after acquiring an additional 437,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of TEX opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

