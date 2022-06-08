Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Eaton Vance Management’s Largest Position

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,990,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,564 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.4% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,341,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.77. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.
Apple Profile (Get Rating)
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.