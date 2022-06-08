Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,532 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Toro were worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after acquiring an additional 269,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,994 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Toro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Toro by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

